Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 54,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $54,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,057. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

