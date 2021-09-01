Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $207.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 206,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 5,502,532 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

