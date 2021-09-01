Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. 4,199,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

