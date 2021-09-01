Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,501,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

