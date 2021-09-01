Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $81,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 2,042,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

