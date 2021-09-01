Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 5,841,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

