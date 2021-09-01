Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. 776,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

