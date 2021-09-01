Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 88,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 365,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 11,456,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The stock has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.