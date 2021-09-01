My DeFi Pet Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00008728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

