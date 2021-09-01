MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $411.11 million and approximately $246.23 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $17.87 or 0.00037048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

