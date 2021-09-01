Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Myriad has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $31,240.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,795,971,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

