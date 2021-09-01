Mysterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $207,933.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

