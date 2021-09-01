Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

