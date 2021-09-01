Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $41,922.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

