Namecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,913.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Namecoin has a market cap of $21.95 million and $7,913.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,667.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $665.32 or 0.01339546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00364708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00346451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

