Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.95 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $7,913.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,667.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.32 or 0.01339546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00364708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00346451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.