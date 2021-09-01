Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66.

On Friday, July 23rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00.

NDAQ stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $196.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.