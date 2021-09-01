National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.39.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.89. 996,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$101.43. The company has a market cap of C$33.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.46.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

