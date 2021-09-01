National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.39.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.89. 996,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$101.43. The company has a market cap of C$33.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.46.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

