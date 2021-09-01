National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CSFB

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.94.

TSE:NA traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$101.43.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.