National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.94.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$101.43.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.