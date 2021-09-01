National Bankshares Analysts Give mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) a C$13.50 Price Target

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) has been given a C$13.50 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDF. Acumen Capital cut their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

TSE:MDF traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,036. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$220.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.28.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.