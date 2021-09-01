National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.