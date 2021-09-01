National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.47

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

