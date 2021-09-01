NativeCoin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $133.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00362342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

