Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NM stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.