NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

