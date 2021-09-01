nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 948,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

