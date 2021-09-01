nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.16 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

NCNO stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 948,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.16.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

