Neblio Price Hits $1.51 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and $917,550.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,191,863 coins and its circulating supply is 17,831,698 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

