Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $423.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $423.14 million and $26.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,403.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.07480035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01355748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00371373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00378013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00357226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,497,710,242 coins and its circulating supply is 27,655,509,464 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.