Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. 306,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,966. The firm has a market cap of $355.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $218,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.