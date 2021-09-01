NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

