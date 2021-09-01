Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $12.88 on Wednesday, reaching $582.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day moving average of $521.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.