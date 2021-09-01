NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Down 3.9%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.35. 3,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in NETGEAR by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.