NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.35. 3,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $3,201,223. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 133.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

