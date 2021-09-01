New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,466 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

