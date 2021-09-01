New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 28,123 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

