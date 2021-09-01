New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,720 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

