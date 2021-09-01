New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

