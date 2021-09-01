New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of The Boston Beer worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $570.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.11 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,384,125. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

