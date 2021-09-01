New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Invitae worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Invitae by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invitae by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

