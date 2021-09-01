New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.38 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Newmark Group worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Newmark Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.90.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

