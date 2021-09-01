New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after buying an additional 188,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.