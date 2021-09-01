New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,258 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.50% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

