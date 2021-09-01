New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $11.15 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

