New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

