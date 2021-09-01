Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NWL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

