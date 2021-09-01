Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $673.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $717.60 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

