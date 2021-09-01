NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 6.3%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 209,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 495,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

