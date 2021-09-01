NFTb (NFTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.84 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

