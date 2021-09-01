NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,937.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $14,937.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00136161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00162273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.78 or 0.07456456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.96 or 1.00066055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.07 or 0.01010057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.